China tests Mars probe for 2020 Mars mission

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Beijing Aerospace Control Center announced on Tuesday that China completed a probe test ahead of an exploration mission to Mars this year.

The wireless network test is the only joint ground rehearsal between the mission center and the spacecraft.

According to the center, the test has not been affected by the novel corona-virus epidemic, and the technical staff is working hard to ensure the success of the mission.

As scheduled, China's first Mars exploration mission will take place in 2020. Cui Xiaofeng, head of the mission team, said the spaceflight control would be difficult and full of challenges as the Mars probe would take nearly seven months to land on the planet. Several countries have revealed plans for launching Mars probe missions this year.