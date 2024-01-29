Open Menu

China, Thailand FM Hold Annual Consultation To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM

BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara here on Sunday for the annual consultation.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China and Thailand are one family.

As next year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand, both countries face new opportunities and should take new actions in their respective modernization developments and in building a China-Thailand community with a shared future.

China is willing to focus on building a more stable, prosperous and sustainable China-Thailand community with a shared future, strengthen pragmatic cooperation in various fields, and constantly add new dimensions to the bilateral relations, Wang said.

