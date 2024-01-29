China, Thailand FM Hold Annual Consultation To Strengthen Bilateral Ties
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara here on Sunday for the annual consultation.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China and Thailand are one family.
As next year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand, both countries face new opportunities and should take new actions in their respective modernization developments and in building a China-Thailand community with a shared future.
China is willing to focus on building a more stable, prosperous and sustainable China-Thailand community with a shared future, strengthen pragmatic cooperation in various fields, and constantly add new dimensions to the bilateral relations, Wang said.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Iran resolve to expand ties in political and security domains
Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices
Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz
SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved
Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
More Stories From World
-
Philips stops selling sleep devices in US amid recall woes7 minutes ago
-
Former China football head pleads guilty to bribery7 minutes ago
-
Monaco royals rocked by new claims over offshore assets17 minutes ago
-
Philips stops selling sleep devices in US amid recall woes17 minutes ago
-
Myanmar sends representative to ASEAN meet for first time in two years27 minutes ago
-
Chinese ice sculpture, lantern exhibition opens in Norway57 minutes ago
-
Massive turnout as over 127,000 in San Francisco vote for Khalistan57 minutes ago
-
Fuellkrug hat-trick sends Dortmund past Bochum and into top four1 hour ago
-
Professional housecleaning demand surges as Spring Festival approaches1 hour ago
-
China earmarks 30 mln yuan for reconstruction of landslide-hit regions1 hour ago
-
China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Monday1 hour ago
-
Malaysia's producer price index contracts 1.3 pct in December 20232 hours ago