Open Menu

China, Thailand To Deepen Marine Scientific, Technological Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 12:00 PM

China, Thailand to deepen marine scientific, technological cooperation

Thailand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) More than 100 experts and representatives from natural resources and marine departments of China and Thailand have gathered here to share insights on marine scientific and technological cooperation.

The three-day meeting of China-Thailand Cooperation on Marine concluded in Chiang Mai, Thailand on Thursday, including steering committee meeting and joint workshop. Both sides expressed commitment to continuously promote international cooperation to meet these challenges in the marine field.

During the meeting, the project leaders of the China-Thailand Joint Laboratory for Climate and Marine Ecosystems from both sides introduced the latest developments of flagship cooperation projects. The representatives also reviewed the application of project results and social benefits as well as discussed the 2025 work plan.

Sumana Kajonwattanakul, director of Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Institute, Thailand's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, said he hoped that the cooperation between the two countries in the marine field will be further expanded and deepened with joint efforts, and high-quality cooperation results will be produced.

Qiao Fangli, deputy director general of the First Institute of Oceanography, the Ministry of Natural Resources of China, said that by holding this meeting, the two sides exchanged the latest results of marine scientific and technological cooperation.

China and Thailand became close marine scientific research friends through long-term cooperation, which was a vivid practice of building a maritime community with a shared future, he added.

Related Topics

Thailand China Chiang Mai From Share

Recent Stories

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

19 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

19 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

20 hours ago
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

21 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

21 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

21 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

22 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

22 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

23 hours ago

More Stories From World