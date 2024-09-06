China, Thailand To Deepen Marine Scientific, Technological Cooperation
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Thailand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) More than 100 experts and representatives from natural resources and marine departments of China and Thailand have gathered here to share insights on marine scientific and technological cooperation.
The three-day meeting of China-Thailand Cooperation on Marine concluded in Chiang Mai, Thailand on Thursday, including steering committee meeting and joint workshop. Both sides expressed commitment to continuously promote international cooperation to meet these challenges in the marine field.
During the meeting, the project leaders of the China-Thailand Joint Laboratory for Climate and Marine Ecosystems from both sides introduced the latest developments of flagship cooperation projects. The representatives also reviewed the application of project results and social benefits as well as discussed the 2025 work plan.
Sumana Kajonwattanakul, director of Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Institute, Thailand's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, said he hoped that the cooperation between the two countries in the marine field will be further expanded and deepened with joint efforts, and high-quality cooperation results will be produced.
Qiao Fangli, deputy director general of the First Institute of Oceanography, the Ministry of Natural Resources of China, said that by holding this meeting, the two sides exchanged the latest results of marine scientific and technological cooperation.
China and Thailand became close marine scientific research friends through long-term cooperation, which was a vivid practice of building a maritime community with a shared future, he added.
Recent Stories
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
More Stories From World
-
At least 17 pupils killed by fire at school in central Kenya3 minutes ago
-
Potentially deadly fungal disease spreading in California3 minutes ago
-
Kenya school fire kills at least 17 children23 minutes ago
-
Iraqi date farmers fight drought to protect national treasure53 minutes ago
-
Under-pressure Zelensky in Germany to rally Ukraine's allies53 minutes ago
-
Colombia left-wing rebels see no chance of imminent peace53 minutes ago
-
EU readies for fractious commission reveal party1 hour ago
-
Trump taps Musk to 'save trillions' in war on waste1 hour ago
-
Punk band English Teacher win prestigious Mercury Prize1 hour ago
-
Boeing's troubled Starliner spaceship to return to Earth sans crew1 hour ago
-
China pushes smaller, smarter loans to Africa to shield from risks1 hour ago
-
Comeback queen Pegula sets up US Open title clash with Sabalenka2 hours ago