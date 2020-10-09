China thanks Pakistani govt, people for voicing support on Hong Kong related issue

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :China on Friday thanked the government and people of Pakistan for extending a strong support on its position on Hong Kong related issue at the United Nations General Assembly's (UNGA) Third Committee.

"First, I like to say thank you to Pakistani government and people," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Hua Chunying remarked in response to a question asked by APP regarding a statement made by Ambassador Munir Akram, the Pakistani permanent representative to the UN, on the Hong Kong related issue.

China thinks that Pakistan and other countries' justified voices showed once again the people could speak right and wrong, said Hua who resumed her regular briefing after the National Day and Mid Autumn holidays.

The spokesperson said over 70 countries voiced their support to China's position on Hong Kong and Xinjiang related issues during the debate held at the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly between October 5 to 8.

"So far, 57 countries made a joint statement on Hong Kong related issues and 48 countries made a joint statement on Xinjiang related issue," she added.

Hua said Pakistan and Cuba represented the relevant countries and delivered speeches saying that China's implementation of Hong Kong National Security Law was good for the steady implementation of the "One country two systems" and it was also good for the Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, noting, "Hong Kong peoples' legal rights and freedom can be more guaranteed in a safe environment." She pointed out that these countries supported China's measures in Xinjiang to deal with terrorism and extremism and to protect people's right in Xinjiang and opposed politicization and double standards on human rights issue besides rejecting accusation and interference in China.

The spokesperson observed that some western countries attempts to smear China had failed again saying, "The struggle between developing countries including China and several western countries including the US is a matter of principle and right and wrong."� She informed that during the national day vacations, Xinjiang residents also enjoyed the holidays and showed that Xinjiang had become one of the major destinations during the vacations as it received over 15.35 million tourists.

She said many online video clips showed the Xinjiang people of all ethnic groups dancing and celebrating the vacations, adding, "I believe their happy smiling faces can be the best demonstration of their human rights in Xinjiang."� Last week, Ambassador Munir Akram, speaking for 55 countries at the UN panel, had said that Hong Kong affairs were China's internal matters and underscored the importance of non-interference in the domestic affairs of sovereign states, a basic international norm.

"The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is an inalienable part of China and Hong Kong affairs are China's international affairs, that brook no interference by foreign forces,"� the Pakistani envoy told the General Assembly's Third Committee, which deals with social, humanitarian and cultural matters.