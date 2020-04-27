UrduPoint.com
China Themes This Year's Heritage Day "healthy Life"

China themes this year's heritage day

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :China will focus on the role intangible cultural heritage plays in advocating a healthy lifestyle and fighting the COVID-19 epidemic in the promotion of cultural and natural heritage this year.

The promotion will be held to mark this year's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which falls on June 13, according to a circular issued by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Most activities will take place online, focusing on traditional sports, medicine, food and beverage, to popularize intangible cultural heritage and the idea of a healthy life.

A photo and video exhibition will be held to showcase various kinds of cultural heritage and how they are being protected, according to the circular.

Local epidemic control regulations must be strictly followed if offline activities are held, the circular noted.

