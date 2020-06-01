UrduPoint.com
China Threatens To 'counter-attack' US Over Hong Kong Curbs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 02:24 PM

China threatens to 'counter-attack' US over Hong Kong curbs

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Beijing warned Washington Monday of retaliation after President Donald Trump announced restrictions on Chinese students in the US in protest over a new national security law in Hong Kong.

"Any words and actions that harm the interests of China will be met with counter-attacks on the Chinese side," said foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, following Trump's move to also strip a number of Hong Kong's special privileges with the US.

