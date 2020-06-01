China threatens to 'counter-attack' US over Hong Kong curbs

Beijing warned Washington Monday of retaliation after President Donald Trump announced restrictions on Chinese students in the US in protest over a new national security law in Hong Kong

"Any words and actions that harm the interests of China will be met with counter-attacks on the Chinese side," said foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, following Trump's move to also strip a number of Hong Kong's special privileges with the US.