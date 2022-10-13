UrduPoint.com

China To Abstain From Voting On Anti-Russia Resolution At UN General Assembly - Envoy

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2022 | 01:20 AM

China to Abstain From Voting on Anti-Russia Resolution at UN General Assembly - Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) China will abstain from voting on the UN General Assembly draft resolution condemning the Russian referenda in four territories in Ukraine and their joining the Russian Federation, Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geng Shuang said on Wednesday.

"The draft resolution submitted to this emergency special session for voting will not help achieve the above mentioned objectives. Therefore the Chinese delegation will abstain" Shuang told the UN General Assembly.

The UN General Assembly members gathered to vote on a resolution put forth by the collective West meant to condemn Russia for the referenda and what they have characterized as Russia annexing four regions.

The Russian mission the United Nations wanted to have the voting done by secret ballot but the proposal was taken off the table by the majority of the states.

The UN General Assembly session started on Monday and has been ongoing given that the representatives of a large number of states have subscribed to speak.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Ukraine Russia China Vote From

Recent Stories

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

46 minutes ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

47 minutes ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

47 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

47 minutes ago
 Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55b ..

Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55bln Needed to Help Fund 2023 Bu ..

47 minutes ago
 Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premier ..

Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premiership

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.