China to Abstain From Voting on Anti-Russia Resolution at UN General Assembly - Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) China will abstain from voting on the UN General Assembly draft resolution condemning the Russian referenda in four territories in Ukraine and their joining the Russian Federation, Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geng Shuang said on Wednesday.

"The draft resolution submitted to this emergency special session for voting will not help achieve the above mentioned objectives. Therefore the Chinese delegation will abstain" Shuang told the UN General Assembly.

The UN General Assembly members gathered to vote on a resolution put forth by the collective West meant to condemn Russia for the referenda and what they have characterized as Russia annexing four regions.

The Russian mission the United Nations wanted to have the voting done by secret ballot but the proposal was taken off the table by the majority of the states.

The UN General Assembly session started on Monday and has been ongoing given that the representatives of a large number of states have subscribed to speak.