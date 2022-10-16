BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) considers it necessary to accelerate the process of turning the country into a leading world industrial power, including in the development of manufacturing industry, astronautics, transport and network technologies, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday.

"It is necessary to establish a modern production system, promote a new type of industrialization, accelerate the process of China's transformation into a leading world industrial power in terms of the level of development of the manufacturing industry, astronautics, transport and network technologies, as well as the product quality, and accelerate the digitization of China," Xi said at the opening of the 20th Congress of the CCP.

The Chinese leader also stated the need to strengthen and develop the public sector of the economy, encourage, support and guide the development of the non-public sector, and exercise the role of the government more actively.

Beijing will also strengthen its food and energy security, Xi said.

"It is necessary to strengthen security capacity in key areas, ensure food security, as well as security in the field of production and supply chains," the Chinese leader concluded.

The 20th Congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) opened on Sunday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. A total of 2,296 delegates have arrived in Beijing from across China to participate in the key week-long event that will wrap up on October 22. The delegates will determine the future course of the country's development, approving the national policy for the next five years, and will appoint the CCP's top leadership.

Xi Jinping is expected to be nominated for a third five-year term as CCP's General Secretary and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC).