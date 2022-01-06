UrduPoint.com

China To Advance Reforms On Market-based Allocation Of Production Factors

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 06:13 PM

China to advance reforms on market-based allocation of production factors

China will enhance reforms of the market-based allocation of production factors amid efforts to build a high-standard market system, according to a plan released by the General Office of the State Council

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :China will enhance reforms of the market-based allocation of production factors amid efforts to build a high-standard market system, according to a plan released by the General Office of the State Council.

Efforts will be made to fully leverage the decisive role of the market in resource allocation and give better play to the role of government, says the plan, adding that the institutional obstacles that hinder the free flow of factors will be eradicated.

China will promote market-based allocation of production factors including land, labor and capital, while accelerating the development of the technology market and data factors, it said.

The country will support qualified local authorities to explore reform paths that can be replicated and promoted by the nation, it said.

The country will advance pilot programs for reforms of market-based allocation of production factors in urban agglomerations, metropolitan areas and key cities with urgent reform needs, solid foundation and development potential, it said.

Meanwhile, the number and coverage of pilot programs should be controlled, it added.

By the first half of 2022, work related to the layout of pilot areas will be completed and the drawing of the implementation plan will be submitted for approval, it said.

Phased progress will be achieved in advancing pilot programs and significant breakthroughs in market-based allocation of key production factors are expected to be gained by 2023, it noted, adding that the task of advancing pilot programs will be basically completed by 2025.

Related Topics

Technology China Progress Market Government

Recent Stories

PITB organizes a Seminar on Workplace Wellbeing

PITB organizes a Seminar on Workplace Wellbeing

21 minutes ago
 CSTO Secretary-General, Chairman Hold Discussion o ..

CSTO Secretary-General, Chairman Hold Discussion on CSTO Contingent's Transfer

18 seconds ago
 Man City's Guardiola tests positive for Covid in m ..

Man City's Guardiola tests positive for Covid in major outbreak: club

19 seconds ago
 CS visits Takht Bhai archaeological site

CS visits Takht Bhai archaeological site

21 seconds ago
 KP CM urges PTI workers to shun differences

KP CM urges PTI workers to shun differences

22 seconds ago
 FTO urged to take notice of unnecessary actions, h ..

FTO urged to take notice of unnecessary actions, harassment of taxpayers

25 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.