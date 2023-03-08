China to Allocate $210,000 for Nuclear Security in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) China will channel 200,000 Euros ($210,000) through the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to strengthen the security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, the spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, said on Wednesday.

"China's decision to donate 200,000 euros to a technical assistance project on nuclear security in Ukraine through the IAEA will in practice support the agency's efforts to strengthen the security of Ukrainian nuclear facilities," she said at a regular briefing.

Mao also noted that China had always put great emphasis on nuclear security issues and actively participated in international cooperation in this sphere. She stressed that China would continue to promote peace talks, support a political solution to the Ukraine crisis, and contribute to the security of Ukraine's nuclear facilities.

In its position paper on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis published in late February, China has also stressed the necessity of ensuring the safety of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.