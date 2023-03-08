UrduPoint.com

China To Allocate $210,000 For Nuclear Security In Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 02:40 PM

China to Allocate $210,000 for Nuclear Security in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) China will channel 200,000 Euros ($210,000) through the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to strengthen the security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, the spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, said on Wednesday.

"China's decision to donate 200,000 euros to a technical assistance project on nuclear security in Ukraine through the IAEA will in practice support the agency's efforts to strengthen the security of Ukrainian nuclear facilities," she said at a regular briefing.

Mao also noted that China had always put great emphasis on nuclear security issues and actively participated in international cooperation in this sphere. She stressed that China would continue to promote peace talks, support a political solution to the Ukraine crisis, and contribute to the security of Ukraine's nuclear facilities.

In its position paper on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis published in late February, China has also stressed the necessity of ensuring the safety of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

Related Topics

Ukraine China Nuclear Mao February

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves 550 decisi ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves 550 decisions for home loans and grants

11 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr ..

RAK Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

25 minutes ago
 Jafza records 30% growth in new customer registrat ..

Jafza records 30% growth in new customer registrations in 2022

25 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

26 minutes ago
 DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plant ..

DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plantation drive

3 hours ago
 Govt will take provinces on board regarding digita ..

Govt will take provinces on board regarding digital census: Ahsan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.