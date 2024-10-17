China To Almost Double Support For Unfinished Housing Projects
Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2024 | 02:20 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) China said Thursday it would boost credit available for unfinished housing projects to more than $500 billion as it unveiled another round of measures to shore up the sector and try to reignite the economy.
The real-estate sector has long accounted for around a quarter of gross domestic product and experienced dazzling growth for two decades but a years-long housing slump has battered growth as authorities eye a target of around five percent for 2024.
At a briefing, housing minister Ni Hong offered fresh help, saying Beijing will "increase the credit scale of white-list projects to four trillion" Yuan ($562 billion) by the end of the year, up from more than two trillion.
The "white list" scheme, announced earlier this year, pushes local authorities to recommend housing projects for financial support and work with banks to ensure their completion.
"The urban real-estate financing coordination mechanism should strive to include all eligible real-estate projects in the white-list," Ni said.
"An additional one million worn-out homes... will be renovated," he added.
