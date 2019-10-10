China to announce new national level cultural heritage sites

China will soon announce the country's eighth group of 762 major cultural heritage sites to be put under national-level protection, according to China's National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :China will soon announce the country's eighth group of 762 major cultural heritage sites to be put under national-level protection, according to China's National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA).

With the newcomers, China will have 5,058 historical and cultural sites for national-level protection and preservation, Liu Yuzhu, head of the administration, said Thursday at a press conference.

The 762 sites consist of ancient ruins, tombs, constructions, grottoes and other sites of historical and cultural significance, according to Liu.

The selected sites reflect the development of Chinese society from different aspects, including agriculture, education and industry, said Song Xinchao, deputy head of the NCHA.

The administration will take joint actions with provincial-level authorities to enhance the protection and preservation of the sites, including restricting construction projects near the sites, assigning institutions to take charge of protection and clarifying the responsibilities of all relevant parties, said Liu.