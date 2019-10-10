UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Announce New National Level Cultural Heritage Sites

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 02:55 PM

China to announce new national level cultural heritage sites

China will soon announce the country's eighth group of 762 major cultural heritage sites to be put under national-level protection, according to China's National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :China will soon announce the country's eighth group of 762 major cultural heritage sites to be put under national-level protection, according to China's National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA).

With the newcomers, China will have 5,058 historical and cultural sites for national-level protection and preservation, Liu Yuzhu, head of the administration, said Thursday at a press conference.

The 762 sites consist of ancient ruins, tombs, constructions, grottoes and other sites of historical and cultural significance, according to Liu.

The selected sites reflect the development of Chinese society from different aspects, including agriculture, education and industry, said Song Xinchao, deputy head of the NCHA.

The administration will take joint actions with provincial-level authorities to enhance the protection and preservation of the sites, including restricting construction projects near the sites, assigning institutions to take charge of protection and clarifying the responsibilities of all relevant parties, said Liu.

Related Topics

Education China Agriculture All From Industry

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Talks of What May Happen If Normandy For ..

58 seconds ago

Three officers transferred in FDA

1 minute ago

Power shutdown in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Hyderabad District Cricket Association ground Kohi ..

4 minutes ago

UK economy shrinks as Brexit looms

4 minutes ago

NASA Orders 24-Hour Delay in ICON Satellite Launch ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.