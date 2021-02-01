China to Ban Students From Using Smartphones in Middle Schools, Elementary Schools

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Chinese students in middle schools and elementary schools will be prohibited from bringing smartphones to schools, China's Ministry of education said on Monday.

"In principle, middle school students and elementary school students would not be allowed to bring smartphones to schools," the ministry said in a statement.

If the students really need to use smartphones under special circumstances, their parents need to file a written application to the schools, the statement added.

"Once the smartphone is brought on campus, it will be handed to the schools for safekeeping and wouldn't be allowed to be used in classrooms," the statement said.

The ministry said the new restrictions on smartphones aimed at encouraging Chinese students to focus on their studies and avoid obsessions with online games.