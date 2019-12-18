China will play an active role in Syria's reconstruction, the country's Special Envoy for Syria Xie Xiaoyan said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) China will play an active role in Syria's reconstruction, the country's Special Envoy for Syria Xie Xiaoyan said on Wednesday.

"China, I think, is and will be one of the major players when comes to reconstruction [of Syria]," Xie told reporters.