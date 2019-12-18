UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Be 'One Of Major Players' Regarding Syria's Reconstruction - Special Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 02:08 PM

China to Be 'One of Major Players' Regarding Syria's Reconstruction - Special Envoy

China will play an active role in Syria's reconstruction, the country's Special Envoy for Syria Xie Xiaoyan said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) China will play an active role in Syria's reconstruction, the country's Special Envoy for Syria Xie Xiaoyan said on Wednesday.

"China, I think, is and will be one of the major players when comes to reconstruction [of Syria]," Xie told reporters.

Related Topics

Syria China

Recent Stories

The best strategy to be applied against Sri-Lanka ..

19 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed sees circumstances getting more wor ..

33 minutes ago

Felix, Lukaku and Pjanic join stellar list of spea ..

38 minutes ago

Russian Economic Minister Notes Stable Trade With ..

12 minutes ago

Talks attributed to CJP about Pervez Musharraf cas ..

12 minutes ago

Shehryar Khan Afridi calls on Turkish president

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.