China to better serve poor people with severe

Wed 16th October 2019 | 04:39 PM

Better care services will be offered to poor people with severe disabilities in China as the country strives to win the battle against poverty

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Better care services will be offered to poor people with severe disabilities in China as the country strives to win the battle against poverty.

A list of caring needs for severely disabled poor people will be made on a county-level basis to help various agencies work out targeted measures for better services, said Cheng Kai, vice president of the China Disabled Persons' Federation.

China still has around 1.69 million disabled people registered to be living in poverty. Nearly half of them are severely disabled and 472,000 of them are in need of nursing care, according to the federation.

Xia Gengsheng, deputy director of the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development, said efforts will be targeted on caring services for poor and severely disabled people to address their difficulties in compulsory education, basic medical care, housing security and drinking water security, Xia said.

Wang Jinhua, an official with the Ministry of Civil Affairs, said the government will better integrate resources to promote rehabilitation services and tap social resources to provide care services.

China is aiming to lift all rural residents living below the current poverty line out of poverty and eliminate poverty in all poor counties and regions by 2020.

