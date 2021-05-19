UrduPoint.com
China To Better Train Teachers To Prevent School Bullying

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 01:01 PM

China to better train teachers to prevent school bullying

China will better train teachers and principals of kindergartens, primary and middle schools to prevent school bullying, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :China will better train teachers and principals of kindergartens, Primary and middle schools to prevent school bullying, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Wednesday.

The training will also cover other content, including national security, rule of law and environmental protection, according to a notice jointly issued by the MOE and the Ministry of Finance on a national plan to train teachers of kindergartens, primary and middle schools during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

More efforts will be made to facilitate the in-depth training of teachers, principals and trainers in rural compulsory education schools and kindergartens in less developed areas in central and western China, says the document.

Highlighting the cultivation of teachers' core qualities, the document requires that ideological and political content and professional ethics are included in the training.

It also calls for strengthening the training of teachers in sports, music, fine art, science and other disciplines that are currently underrepresented.

