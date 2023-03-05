China to Boost Foreign Policy, Public Security Spending in 2023 - Draft Budget

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) China's spending on diplomatic activities will grow by 12.2% in 2023, while spending on public security will go up by 6.4%, according to the draft budget for this year.

"Foreign policy spending - 54.836 billion Yuan ($7.9 billion), up 12.2%; public security spending - 208.

972 billion yuan ($30.2 billion), up 6.4%," the draft budget, released at the opening of the annual session of the National People's Congress (NPC), says.

The document points to the need to promote the modernization of national defense and armed forces, support the creation of stronger national defense capabilities and a more powerful military.