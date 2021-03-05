UrduPoint.com
China To Boost Military Training, Develop Plans For Responding To Security Risks - Report

Fri 05th March 2021 | 07:00 AM

China to Boost Military Training, Develop Plans for Responding to Security Risks - Report

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021)   China will boost military training and preparedness, as well as develop plans to respond to security risks in all areas, the governmental report said on Friday.

"We will boost military training and preparedness across the board, make overall plans for responding to security risks in all areas and for all situations, and enhance the military's strategic capacity to protect the sovereignty, security, and development interests of our country.

We will improve the layout of defense-related science, technology, and industry, and enhance the defense mobilization system," the report on the work of the government prepared by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang for the 4th session of the 13th National People's Congress said.

