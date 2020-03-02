UrduPoint.com
China To Boost Precise Prevention, Care For Front-line Community Workers In COVID-19 Fight

Umer Jamshaid 35 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 06:42 PM

A leading group of China's COVID-19 response on Monday called for efforts to improve precise prevention and control, as well as solid measures to care for community staff working at the front-line

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :A leading group of China's COVID-19 response on Monday called for efforts to improve precise prevention and control, as well as solid measures to care for community staff working at the front-line.

The group, led by Premier Li Keqiang, also demanded efforts to coordinate the prevention and control measures and the spring farming. The positive trend of the prevention and control situation should be expanded, according to a meeting of the group held Monday.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

