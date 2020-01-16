UrduPoint.com
China To Boost US Energy Imports By $52Bln Under Phase One Trade Deal

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) China agreed to increase purchases of US energy products by $52 billion in the next two years, text of the Phase One trade deal revealed on Wednesday.

The US energy products will be part of the total $200 billion worth of US goods that China will import through 2021, according to the agreement signed by US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House.

"For the category of energy products ... no less than $18.5 billion above the corresponding 2017 baseline amount is purchased and imported into China from the United States in Calendar year 2020, and no less than $33.

9 billion above the corresponding 2017 baseline amount is purchased and imported into China from the United States in calendar year 2021," the text of the deal said.

The agreement listed the US energy products that China will be buying as crude oil, liquefied natural gas, refined petroleum and coal.

China is the world's largest buyer of oil and the United States is the largest producer of the commodity.

Oil prices, which hit five-week lows earlier on Wednesday, pared their losses on the energy deal announced by the US and Chinese governments.

