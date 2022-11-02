UrduPoint.com

China To Bring Nuclear's Share In Total Energy Generation To 10% By 2035 - Non-Profit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 06:00 PM

China to Bring Nuclear's Share in Total Energy Generation to 10% by 2035 - Non-Profit

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) China will put into operation from six to eight nuclear reactors per year over the next five years, which will increase the share of nuclear energy in the country's total power generation to 10% by 2035, Wang Shoujun, the head of the state-backed Chinese Nuclear Society, said on Wednesday.

"In the next five years, China is expected to accelerate the pace of commissioning nuclear reactors. Each year, from six to eight power units will be put into operation... By 2035, the share of nuclear energy in total electricity generation is expected to reach 10%," Wang told the 23rd Pacific Basin Nuclear Conference in Beijing, as quoted by Chinese financial news website Cailian Press.

As of June, China had 53 nuclear reactors in operation, with 23 more under construction. The country ranks first in the world by number of nuclear power units under construction.

In April 2021, Chinese President Xi Jinping confirmed the country's plan to reach peak emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Xi also promised that China would strictly control the growth of coal consumption during the 14th five-year-plan period (from 2021 to 2025) and gradually reduce it during the 15th five-year-plan period (from 2026 to 2030).

