China to build 20 new Al innovative development pilot zones

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) : China will construct around 20 new artificial intelligence (AI) innovative development pilot zones by 2023, according to a recent work guideline issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology

The guideline said the pilot zones will promote the deep integration of AI and socio-economic development, as well as improving the AI innovation ability and level.

The pilot zones aim to build models of the new generation AI innovative development and provide a reference for the industry.

The cities applying for the AI pilot zones are required to have rich science and education resources, sound industrial foundation and infrastructure and clear support measures.