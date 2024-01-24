Open Menu

China To Build An Investors-centered Capital Market: Official

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 12:00 PM

China to build an investors-centered capital market: official

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) China will make more efforts to build an investors-centered capital market, a senior official of the country's securities watchdog said Wednesday in an interview amid recent stock market fluctuations.

"Only when investors are well protected, will there be a solid foundation for a prosperous market," Wang Jianjun, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said when being asked to comment on a recent discussion that the current capital market focuses on financing but does not pay enough attention to investors.

Wang pledged to apply investors-centered philosophy to the commission's various work from the market system planning to supervision and law enforcement, and accelerate improving the system of investors protection.

With investors well protected, "the market will definitely come out of short-term disruptions, and return to the stable and healthy path," Wang said. "We firmly believe that the future of our economy is bright and the future of our stock market is bright."

Related Topics

China Market From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of ..

Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals

12 hours ago
 ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

12 hours ago
 Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

13 hours ago
 Police devise security plan for general elections

Police devise security plan for general elections

13 hours ago
Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign M ..

Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom

13 hours ago
 Construction of smart police stations being starte ..

Construction of smart police stations being started: IGP

13 hours ago
 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: ..

6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: USGS

13 hours ago
 MS reviews medical facilities in civil hospital to ..

MS reviews medical facilities in civil hospital to tackle any situation during e ..

13 hours ago
 Pakistan's envoy meets Libyan Minister of Culture ..

Pakistan's envoy meets Libyan Minister of Culture in Tripoli

13 hours ago
 Rangers arrest imposter

Rangers arrest imposter

13 hours ago

More Stories From World