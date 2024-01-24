China to build an investors-centered capital market: official

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) China will make more efforts to build an investors-centered capital market, a senior official of the country's securities watchdog said Wednesday in an interview amid recent stock market fluctuations.

"Only when investors are well protected, will there be a solid foundation for a prosperous market," Wang Jianjun, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said when being asked to comment on a recent discussion that the current capital market focuses on financing but does not pay enough attention to investors.

Wang pledged to apply investors-centered philosophy to the commission's various work from the market system planning to supervision and law enforcement, and accelerate improving the system of investors protection.

With investors well protected, "the market will definitely come out of short-term disruptions, and return to the stable and healthy path," Wang said. "We firmly believe that the future of our economy is bright and the future of our stock market is bright."