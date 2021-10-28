UrduPoint.com

China To Build Base For Tajikistan Near Afghan Border: Official

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 07:28 PM

Almaty, Kazakhstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :China will build a base for police in Tajikistan near the Afghan border, a Tajik official said Thursday, amid concerns from both countries about the Taliban's ability to keep a lid on extremist groups.

The base points to deepening security cooperation between impoverished Tajikistan and China, which is reported to maintain another base in the southeast of the ex-Soviet country.

A parliamentary spokesman told AFP that Tajikistan's lower house had approved the plan to build the base in the Ishkashim district of the mountainous Gorno-Badakhshan province.

"All construction is funded by the Chinese side. After construction, the base will be transferred to the Tajik (police)," the spokesman, who did not provide his name, told AFP by telephone.

