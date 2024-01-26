China To Build Big Data Center For New Materials
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) -- China will build a big data center for new materials as the country moves to digitalize its raw materials industry, according to a three-year work plan published on Friday.
The country will also build four digitalization promotion centers and manufacturing innovation centers for key segments of the raw materials industry, per the plan, which covers 2024 through 2026 and was issued by nine government departments, including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
The raw materials industry plays an important role in the digitalization of manufacturing, and it accounts for about 30 percent of the value-added output of China's large industrial firms, an official with the ministry said.
The plan sets out digitalization targets for the run up to 2026 and specifies 14 tasks, including strengthening basic capabilities and improving supporting services.
The country will also facilitate the development of the raw materials industry alongside artificial intelligence by working to establish a mechanism to align the demands and innovations of raw materials and artificial intelligence companies, according to the plan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024
US stocks rise on strong growth data
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)
PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension
PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Expo 2024
Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkhas
More Stories From World
-
China hands over equipment to help build capacity of Zambia's Foreign Ministry1 minute ago
-
China extends more inclusive loans to small businesses in 20231 minute ago
-
Russian court extends US journalist Gershkovich's detention by 2 months1 minute ago
-
South Africa's genocide case against Israel rallies Global South support2 minutes ago
-
China's Zheng storms into first Grand Slam final at Australian Open (updated)2 minutes ago
-
China kicks off Spring Festival travel rush with 9 bln trips expected11 minutes ago
-
China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Friday11 minutes ago
-
China's manufacturing hub to boost digital infrastructure12 minutes ago
-
Number of Chinese tourists to Slovenia almost triples in 202312 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update21 minutes ago
-
Song and Cameroon aim to get better of Nigeria again at AFCON1 hour ago
-
Machu Picchu protesters block tourist train tracks1 hour ago