China To Build Big Data Center For New Materials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) -- China will build a big data center for new materials as the country moves to digitalize its raw materials industry, according to a three-year work plan published on Friday.

The country will also build four digitalization promotion centers and manufacturing innovation centers for key segments of the raw materials industry, per the plan, which covers 2024 through 2026 and was issued by nine government departments, including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The raw materials industry plays an important role in the digitalization of manufacturing, and it accounts for about 30 percent of the value-added output of China's large industrial firms, an official with the ministry said.

The plan sets out digitalization targets for the run up to 2026 and specifies 14 tasks, including strengthening basic capabilities and improving supporting services.

The country will also facilitate the development of the raw materials industry alongside artificial intelligence by working to establish a mechanism to align the demands and innovations of raw materials and artificial intelligence companies, according to the plan.

