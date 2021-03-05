China to build clean, low-carbon energy system

China will establish an energy system that is clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient, increasing the share of non-fossil energy in total energy consumption to around 20 percent

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :China will establish an energy system that is clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient, increasing the share of non-fossil energy in total energy consumption to around 20 percent, according to the draft outline of the 14th five-year plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development and the long-range objectives through the year 2035 unveiled Friday.