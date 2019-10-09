UrduPoint.com
China To Build National Museum Of Plants

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 08:09 PM

China to build national museum of plants

China will build a national museum of plants in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :China will build a national museum of plants in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, according to the Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS).

The CAS has signed a contract to work together with local governments and offer technological support for the museum.

Zhang Yaping, vice president of the CAS, said Yunnan is known as the "kingdom of plants" and boasts rich biodiversity. The museum will make use of this foundation and showcase China's achievements in biodiversity conservation.

The 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity will be held in Kunming in 2020.

