MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) China will launch 12,992 satellites into orbit to rival SpaceX's Starlink constellation amid calls from the military community to speed up the creation of a national network, after Elon Musk's project revealed its military capabilities in the Ukrainian conflict, The Washington Post has learned.

"The Starlink constellation has finally shown its military colors in the Russia-Ukraine conflict," a Beijing academic familiar with Beijing's project, was quoted as saying anonymously to the US daily.

The Ukrainian military admitted that it was using the allegedly civilian satellite program to live-stream drone feeds and to improve the accuracy of artillery fire. SpaceX said in February that the technology was never intended to be weaponized as it curbed Ukraine's ability to use it for military purposes.

Beijing's fears were further fueled in December when SpaceX said it would launch a project called Starshield, which will cater to national security needs. Chinese military researchers said it would be tantamount to installing networked surveillance cameras around the globe.

The Chinese expert, quoted by the Post, said China was accelerating the Guowang (State Network) project and exploring defensive measures against "Starlink-type foreign satellites."

China is reportedly years behind the United States when it comes to satellite communications. SpaceX has more than 3,000 satellites currently in operation and plans to eventually deploy some 42,000. The Post says the size of the Chinese constellation has not been made public but it estimates the network to number just a few dozens devices.