China to build smarter meteorological system in 5 years

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :China aims to improve its meteorological work in 2021-2025 through sci-tech innovation and information technology, according to a newly-released five-year plan.

The plan, jointly issued by the China Meteorological Administration and the National Development and Reform Commission, noted that by 2025, China will achieve independent control of core meteorological technologies, and build an improved modern meteorological system to enhance monitoring and forecasting capabilities.

Targets are set out in the plan, with the forecasting accuracy of 24-hour sunny and rainy weather rising from 85.9 percent to 90 percent and forecasts for rainstorms, typhoons and severe convective weather being more precise.

To meet targets, the country strives to achieve breakthroughs in important meteorological technologies, develop new generation forecasting models, and promote the smart and digitalized development of meteorological work, the plan said.