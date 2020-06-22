UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Cap 2020 Energy Use At 5 Billion Tonnes Of Coal Equivalent

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 05:40 PM

China to cap 2020 energy use at 5 billion tonnes of coal equivalent

Amid an accelerated push for green development, China on Monday decided to cap its annual energy consumption at five billion tonnes of standard coal equivalent this year

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Amid an accelerated push for green development, China on Monday decided to cap its annual energy consumption at five billion tonnes of standard coal equivalent this year.

The country planned to reduce the proportion of coal in its energy mix to around 57.5 percent this year, according to a guideline released by the National Energy Administration.

The proportion was 57.7 percent in 2019 and 59.2 percent in 2018.

The push for cleaner energy and low-carbon growth is part of China's efforts to tackle pollution as it seeks sustainable development.

The country planned to produce 193 million tonnes of oil and 181 billion cubic meters of natural gas this year, while adding 900 million kilowatts of installed non-fossil power generation capacity, according to the guideline.

Related Topics

China Oil Gas 2018 2019 Billion Million

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces 641 new COVID-19 cases

14 minutes ago

Ajman Medical District performs coronavirus testin ..

44 minutes ago

Integrated Transport Centre improves public bus se ..

59 minutes ago

Iran reports 2,573 new coronavirus cases, 207,525 ..

28 seconds ago

Courts' summer holidays start

29 seconds ago

Peaceful resolution of Afghan dispute is in the be ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.