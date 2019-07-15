China to Cease Cooperation With US Firms Selling Arms to Taiwan - Foreign Ministry

The Chinese government and businesses will stop cooperating with US firms that sell military equipment to Taiwan, Geng Shuang, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, said Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The Chinese government and businesses will stop cooperating with US firms that sell military equipment to Taiwan, Geng Shuang, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, said Monday.

On July 8, the US Department of State approved $2.2 billion worth of military sales to Taiwan, including 100 M1A2T Abrams tanks and Stinger missiles. The department said that the deal was meant to "promote peace" in the region and that Washington's China policy had not changed. Beijing, in response, urged the United States to immediately abandon its plans to sell weapons to the island.

"In order to protect its national interests, China will impose sanctions on US companies involved in selling arms to Taiwan ... Chinese government and business will not cooperate and maintain commercial contacts or exchanges with related firms," Geng told a briefing.

The spokesman did not clarify the number and Names of the US companies that may be added to the Chinese sanctions list. He also provided no particular information on the dates when the restriction measures may enter into force.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan � a territory with its own democratically elected government � maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations that recognize its sovereignty.

The United States does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation and officially sticks to the "One-China" policy regarding Taiwan. Nevertheless, Washington has kept informal relations with Taiwan, including economic, cultural and military ties.