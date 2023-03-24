China to Co-author UNSC Resolution Asking for Nord Stream Attack Probe - Russian Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) China will co-author the UN Security Council resolution asking Secretary General Antonio Guterres to investigate the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Thursday.

"The Co-author of the text will be China, but other countries can also join in the future," Polyanskiy wrote on his Telegram page.