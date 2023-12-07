Open Menu

China To Conduct Check-up On Urban Development Conditions

Published December 07, 2023

China to conduct check-up on urban development conditions

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) China will conduct a check-up campaign in prefecture-level cities and above to evaluate and improve the living environment of urban dwellers, according to a new ministry guideline released Thursday.

The campaign is expected to help optimize urban structure, improve urban functions and lift the quality of urban life, so as to build livable, resilient and smart cities, said the guideline from the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

Efforts should be made to identify the weak links that affect urban competitiveness, carrying capacity and sustainable development, according to the document.

Related districts and departments should develop specific and prompt measures to address the problems raised during the check-up, especially those related with safety, health and issues of particular public concern, it added.

China's urbanization rate currently stands at over 60 percent. The country started urban development check-ups in some pilot cities in 2018 in a bid to improve the quality of urbanization.

