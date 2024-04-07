Open Menu

China To Conduct Drills Sunday In South China Sea

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2024 | 10:41 AM

China to conduct drills Sunday in South China Sea

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) China will conduct military "combat patrols" Sunday in the disputed South China Sea, a statement from the army said, the same day as joint drills by the Philippines, the United States, Japan and Australia.

"On April 7, the Southern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army organises joint naval and air combat patrols in the South China Sea," said the statement.

"All military activities that mess up the situation in the South China Sea and create hotspots are under control," it added, in an apparent swipe at the other drills being held in the waters.

The announcement comes one day after defence chiefs from four countries including the Philippines -- which has been engaged in several contentious maritime disputes with Beijing recently -- said they would conduct joint drills Sunday in the area.

Further details about Chinese military activities in the waterway Sunday were not announced.....

China claims territorial sovereignty over nearly all of the South China Sea and has been increasingly assertive in the region in recent years.

