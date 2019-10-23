China to conduct traffic safety overhaul as winter nears

China's Ministry of Public Security has ordered a safety overhaul at transport enterprises operating tourist charters, long-haul buses, vehicles carrying hazardous objects such as chemicals and explosives and freight carriers, among its efforts to ensure winter traffic safety

The safety check will also be conducted at school bus enterprises and Primary and middle schools and kindergartens that operate school buses themselves, according to Du Hangwei, vice minister of public security, at a teleconference Tuesday.

Traffic management agencies across the country were urged to keep a close watch on and check the potential risks of vehicles prone to traffic accidents.

Du required strengthened supervision over passenger vehicles with over 57 seats and sleeper buses and called for prevention of traffic accidents in rural and hilly areas.