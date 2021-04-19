UrduPoint.com
China To Continue Cooperation With Cuba After Raul Castro's Resignation - Foreign Ministry

China is ready to continue cooperating and developing stronger ties with Cuba following the announcement by the Caribbean country's leader Raul Castro that he is retiring from office, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday

Castro, who served as the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, announced resignation last week during the VIII Party Congress in Havana.

"At this important historical moment for the Communist Party of Cuba to build on the past achievements and pursue new progress, we stand ready to work with Cuba to carry forward our longstanding friendship, strengthen political mutual trust, deepen strategic communication and communication, and constantly enrich the connotation and achievements of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, so as to jointly score new achievements in the socialist cause of China and Cuba," Wang said during a press conference.

The spokesman noted that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the Chinese government assign great significance to the relations between the two Communist parties and countries and that the CCP Central Committee had sent a congratulatory message to the congress in Havana.

