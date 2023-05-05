China to Continue Coordination With Russia to Resolve Ukraine Conflict - Foreign Minister

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Beijing will continue maintaining cooperation and coordination with Moscow to make a real contribution to resolving the Ukrainian conflict, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday.

The ministerial meeting took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers' meeting in India on Thursday.

"China will actively promote peace talks and is ready to maintain cooperation and coordination with Russia to make a real contribution to a political solution to the crisis," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Qin as saying on Friday.

The foreign ministry cited Lavrov as saying that Moscow attaches great importance to the document that outlined China's stance on the political settlement of the Ukraine conflict and agrees with Beijing's principal position. Moscow is ready to maintain close contacts with Beijing, the ministry cited Lavrov.

The sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation and coordination in the Asia-Pacific region, resist "the new cold war," maintain regional peace and stability.

Moscow and Beijing also reaffirmed their readiness to strengthen cooperation and coordination within international organizations and blocs, such as BRICS, the Group of Twenty (G20), the United Nations, and the SCO, as well as to "oppose all forms of hegemony," according to the ministry's statement.

In February, China released a 12-point document entitled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," which underscores respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities, and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that some of the provisions of the plan could be a basis for a peace settlement "if the West and Kiev are ready for it."

In late April, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Chinese Foreign Ministry then said that Beijing would send a representative to Ukraine and other countries for consultations on the political settlement of the crisis. Xi also assured Zelenskyy that Beijing would make efforts to cease the Ukraine conflict and restore peace as soon as possible.