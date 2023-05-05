UrduPoint.com

China To Continue Coordination With Russia To Resolve Ukraine Conflict - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2023 | 08:30 AM

China to Continue Coordination With Russia to Resolve Ukraine Conflict - Foreign Minister

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Beijing will continue maintaining cooperation and coordination with Moscow to make a real contribution to resolving the Ukrainian conflict, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday.

The ministerial meeting took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers' meeting in India on Thursday.

"China will actively promote peace talks and is ready to maintain cooperation and coordination with Russia to make a real contribution to a political solution to the crisis," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Qin as saying on Friday.

The foreign ministry cited Lavrov as saying that Moscow attaches great importance to the document that outlined China's stance on the political settlement of the Ukraine conflict and agrees with Beijing's principal position. Moscow is ready to maintain close contacts with Beijing, the ministry cited Lavrov.

The sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation and coordination in the Asia-Pacific region, resist "the new cold war," maintain regional peace and stability.

Moscow and Beijing also reaffirmed their readiness to strengthen cooperation and coordination within international organizations and blocs, such as BRICS, the Group of Twenty (G20), the United Nations, and the SCO, as well as to "oppose all forms of hegemony," according to the ministry's statement.

In February, China released a 12-point document entitled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," which underscores respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities, and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that some of the provisions of the plan could be a basis for a peace settlement "if the West and Kiev are ready for it."

In late April, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Chinese Foreign Ministry then said that Beijing would send a representative to Ukraine and other countries for consultations on the political settlement of the crisis. Xi also assured Zelenskyy that Beijing would make efforts to cease the Ukraine conflict and restore peace as soon as possible.

Related Topics

India United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia China Beijing Vladimir Putin Kiev February April Shanghai Cooperation Organization All Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

UAE President and Emir of Qatar review bilateral t ..

UAE President and Emir of Qatar review bilateral ties

8 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s history-making astronaut Sultan Al Neya ..

UAE&#039;s history-making astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi becomes first person to pra ..

8 hours ago
 Kurram incident occurs due to old enmity: Administ ..

Kurram incident occurs due to old enmity: Administration

9 hours ago
 US Expresses Concerns Over China's New Counter-Esp ..

US Expresses Concerns Over China's New Counter-Espionage Law - State Dept.

9 hours ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Resale of Weapons Provide ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Resale of Weapons Provided to Ukraine Exists But 'Extre ..

9 hours ago
 Erdogan attacks LGBTQ ahead of crucial vote

Erdogan attacks LGBTQ ahead of crucial vote

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.