China To Continue Dialogue On Semiconductor Settlement With US - Commerce Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2023 | 09:06 PM

China and the United States will continue dialogue to resolve issues related to semiconductor sales, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokeswoman Shu Jueting said on Thursday

"The CHIPS and Science Act and other US measures and export restrictions in the semiconductor industry are a matter of great concern for China. This issue was raised in negotiations between (Chinese Minister of Commerce) Wang Wentao and the American side," Shu said.

The parties held an in-depth exchange of views on this issue and decided to continue discussions, the spokeswoman added.

On May 26, the Chinese minister of commerce and his US counterpart, Gina Raimondo, discussed trade relations between the two countries during a meeting in Washington. Wang also met with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to discuss "the importance of US-China trade in the global economy.

A new setback in Chinese-US relations came last week after China's cyberspace management authority declared that US semiconductor maker Micron had failed a cybersecurity test, which meant that Chinese critical infrastructure operators could no longer buy chips from it.

In reaction to that, members of US Congress urged the US Department of Commerce to blacklist Chinese semiconductor maker ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT).

US authorities have also called on South Korea to urge its chip makers not to sell their products on the Chinese market if Micron is banned there.

In October 2022, the US restricted 28 Chinese tech companies from accessing semiconductor schematics that are produced around the world using US technologies.

