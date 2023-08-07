Open Menu

China To Continue Dialogue With All Parties On Ukraine Crisis Settlement- Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2023 | 02:20 PM

China to Continue Dialogue With All Parties on Ukraine Crisis Settlement- Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Special Representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui held an extensive discussion with the participants of the meeting in Jeddah, and China will continue to strengthen the dialogue with all parties to find a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"China will continue to strengthen dialogue and exchanges with all parties, constantly expand consensus and mutual trust, and seek... consensus in order to contribute to the promotion of a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," the ministry said.

China's Special Representative held an extensive meeting with all parties in Jeddah, outlined Beijing's position and proposals, listened to the opinions and proposals of other countries, achieving greater international consensus, the ministry added.

