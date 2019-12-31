UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Continue Intensifying Strategic Partnership With Russia In 2020- Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 06:43 PM

China to Continue Intensifying Strategic Partnership With Russia in 2020- Foreign Ministry

China will continue strengthening its strategic cooperation with Russia for the benefit of both countries and for international stability, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) China will continue strengthening its strategic cooperation with Russia for the benefit of both countries and for international stability, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Tuesday.

"The Chinese side will continue moving forward together with the Russian one, implementing the consensus, reached by two countries' leaders, on all fronts, further strengthening strategic contacts and cooperation, acting together in the interests of two countries, and the protection of the international peace and stability," Geng said.

He added that thanks to personal efforts by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping the relations between two countries had entered a new stage, with new achievements in strategic cooperation.

The spokesman mentioned the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War as well as the establishment of the United Nations that would be celebrated next year, and stated that the international situation would continue facing complex and deep changes.

"The importance of Russia-China relations will become even more obvious next year, these two countries have broad avenues of cooperation in all areas," he added.

Earlier in the day, the leaders of Russia and China exchanged telegrams wish a happy new year to each other.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia China Vladimir Putin World War All Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

2019 sensation Babar Azam reflects on the year

23 minutes ago

Islamabad police claim decline in crime rate durin ..

3 minutes ago

BMP GS visits Small Chamber, Federation of Pakista ..

3 minutes ago

KP Excise recovers Rs 1.2 bln in five months

3 minutes ago

Man kills brother-in-law in Sialkot

6 minutes ago

Three vehicle-lifters arrested in Lahore

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.