China to Continue Intensifying Strategic Partnership With Russia in 2020- Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) China will continue strengthening its strategic cooperation with Russia for the benefit of both countries and for international stability, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Tuesday.

"The Chinese side will continue moving forward together with the Russian one, implementing the consensus, reached by two countries' leaders, on all fronts, further strengthening strategic contacts and cooperation, acting together in the interests of two countries, and the protection of the international peace and stability," Geng said.

He added that thanks to personal efforts by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping the relations between two countries had entered a new stage, with new achievements in strategic cooperation.

The spokesman mentioned the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War as well as the establishment of the United Nations that would be celebrated next year, and stated that the international situation would continue facing complex and deep changes.

"The importance of Russia-China relations will become even more obvious next year, these two countries have broad avenues of cooperation in all areas," he added.

Earlier in the day, the leaders of Russia and China exchanged telegrams wish a happy new year to each other.