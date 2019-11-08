China to Continue Peaceful Development, Not Interested in Arms Race - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) China is not interested in an arms race, despite Washington's claims, and will continue steadily pursuing peaceful development and defensive nuclear strategy, Fu Cong, the director general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Department of Arms Control and Disarmament, said on Friday.

"China is a defender of the international order rather than a revisionist power [as] labeled by the US. China is not interested in power politics or power games. China never seeks hegemony and has no intention of any arms race with any country. China will continue to follow the path of peaceful development and unswervingly pursue a defensive nuclear strategy," Fu said at the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference.

Fu also stressed that China would "stand with the majority of the international community" by advocating multilateralism, preserving and enhancing global arms control and non-proliferation, and "safeguarding the global strategic stability."

The United States has repeatedly accused China of being a threat to its national security. Washington has claimed that China boosts its intelligence and surveillance capacities, develops new hypersonic weapons and prepares cyberattacks. China, in turn, has denied claims of engaging in an arms race, saying that the US aims at securing military supremacy.