UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Continue Peaceful Development, Not Interested In Arms Race - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 01:20 PM

China to Continue Peaceful Development, Not Interested in Arms Race - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) China is not interested in an arms race, despite Washington's claims, and will continue steadily pursuing peaceful development and defensive nuclear strategy, Fu Cong, the director general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Department of Arms Control and Disarmament, said on Friday.

"China is a defender of the international order rather than a revisionist power [as] labeled by the US. China is not interested in power politics or power games. China never seeks hegemony and has no intention of any arms race with any country. China will continue to follow the path of peaceful development and unswervingly pursue a defensive nuclear strategy," Fu said at the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference.

Fu also stressed that China would "stand with the majority of the international community" by advocating multilateralism, preserving and enhancing global arms control and non-proliferation, and "safeguarding the global strategic stability."

The United States has repeatedly accused China of being a threat to its national security. Washington has claimed that China boosts its intelligence and surveillance capacities, develops new hypersonic weapons and prepares cyberattacks. China, in turn, has denied claims of engaging in an arms race, saying that the US aims at securing military supremacy.

Related Topics

Moscow China Washington Nuclear United States Race

Recent Stories

National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking rev ..

7 minutes ago

Mayam Nawaz expesses concerns over her father's he ..

12 minutes ago

Catalan leader denies ties to jailed radical separ ..

14 minutes ago

Honda first-half net profit slumps 19%, full-year ..

14 minutes ago

Stop targeting Indian journalist Aatish Taseer, CP ..

14 minutes ago

Mothers-to-be fear for their unborn in smog-choked ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.