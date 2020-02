China to Continue Promoting Strategic Partnership With Russia - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

China will keep on strengthening the strategic cooperation with Russia and promoting their comprehensive partnership, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) China will keep on strengthening the strategic cooperation with Russia and promoting their comprehensive partnership, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday.

"China will further strengthen strategic coordination with Russia.

Following the strategic guidance of our President [Xi Jinping] we will advance our comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for new era on all fronts," the foreign minister said at the Munich Security Conference.