UrduPoint.com

China To Continue Providing Humanitarian Assistance To Afghanistan: Wang Wenbin

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 06:52 PM

China to continue providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan: Wang Wenbin

China will continue to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to help the Afghan people overcome the current difficulties, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) -:China will continue to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to help the Afghan people overcome the current difficulties, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

China has been providing support within its capacity to Afghanistan for the country's reconstruction and economic development. Wang described China as a friendly neighbor and sincere friend of Afghanistan, he said in response to a question about China's assistance to Afghanistan during his regular briefing held here.

Wang Wenbin said that the well projects inaugurated on Sunday in Kabul will help meet local residents' need for water and improve their living conditions.

The supplies delivered on Monday were part of the humanitarian assistance that China will provide to Afghanistan, which includes over a tonne of grain, necessities of life, medical and winter supplies and COVID-19 vaccines, he noted.

He said China stands ready to talk with Afghanistan on cooperation for economic reconstruction as the situation stabilizes in the war-torn nation.

Meanwhile, the second batch of winter supplies donated by China to Afghanistan arrived in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan on Monday.

Arsala Kharoti, the Afghan interim deputy minister of refugees and repatriation affairs, and Chinese Ambassador Wang Yu attended the handover ceremony at a ministry depot.

The latest batch includes more than 70,000 blankets and 40,000-plus down coats. The aid brings warmth from the Chinese people to the Afghan people at a critical moment, the Chinese ambassador said.

He said that China would continue to donate other aid including food.

China, as a good neighbor of Afghanistan, is ready to help the country overcome its current difficulties, he said.

Kharoti thanked China for providing the emergency supplies as many Afghan people are experiencing a difficult time.

The supplies will be distributed to eligible people around the country, he added.

The delivery of the supplies came a day after the launch of several China-funded projects in Afghanistan. Chinese and Afghan officials inaugurated the construction of a mosque and two wells in the country's Ministry of Justice on Sunday.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Water China Sunday Mosque From Refugee

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy, Harvard University partner to ..

Ministry of Economy, Harvard University partner to support UAE&#039;s economic p ..

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

11 minutes ago
 Etihad Arena showcases preparations for Fina World ..

Etihad Arena showcases preparations for Fina World Swimming Championships

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to eradicate terrorism: Farrukh ..

Pakistan committed to eradicate terrorism: Farrukh Habib

28 minutes ago
 Pak Vs WI: Pakistan won the toss, opt to bat first ..

Pak Vs WI: Pakistan won the toss, opt to bat first in the 2nd T20I

35 minutes ago
 National Security Advisor of Bahrain receives UAE ..

National Security Advisor of Bahrain receives UAE Presidential Guard delegation

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.