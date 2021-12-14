China to continue providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan: Wang Wenbin

China will continue to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to help the Afghan people overcome the current difficulties, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) -:China will continue to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to help the Afghan people overcome the current difficulties, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

China has been providing support within its capacity to Afghanistan for the country's reconstruction and economic development. Wang described China as a friendly neighbor and sincere friend of Afghanistan, he said in response to a question about China's assistance to Afghanistan during his regular briefing held here.

Wang Wenbin said that the well projects inaugurated on Sunday in Kabul will help meet local residents' need for water and improve their living conditions.

The supplies delivered on Monday were part of the humanitarian assistance that China will provide to Afghanistan, which includes over a tonne of grain, necessities of life, medical and winter supplies and COVID-19 vaccines, he noted.

He said China stands ready to talk with Afghanistan on cooperation for economic reconstruction as the situation stabilizes in the war-torn nation.

Meanwhile, the second batch of winter supplies donated by China to Afghanistan arrived in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan on Monday.

Arsala Kharoti, the Afghan interim deputy minister of refugees and repatriation affairs, and Chinese Ambassador Wang Yu attended the handover ceremony at a ministry depot.

The latest batch includes more than 70,000 blankets and 40,000-plus down coats. The aid brings warmth from the Chinese people to the Afghan people at a critical moment, the Chinese ambassador said.

He said that China would continue to donate other aid including food.

China, as a good neighbor of Afghanistan, is ready to help the country overcome its current difficulties, he said.

Kharoti thanked China for providing the emergency supplies as many Afghan people are experiencing a difficult time.

The supplies will be distributed to eligible people around the country, he added.

The delivery of the supplies came a day after the launch of several China-funded projects in Afghanistan. Chinese and Afghan officials inaugurated the construction of a mosque and two wells in the country's Ministry of Justice on Sunday.