UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Continue Sci-fi Support

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 01:21 PM

China to continue sci-fi support

A leading Chinese association for science has reaffirmed support for the science fiction sector, China Daily reported Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :A leading Chinese association for science has reaffirmed support for the science fiction sector, China Daily reported Monday.

It quoted Huai Jinpeng, a top official of the China Association for Science and Technology, as saying measures such as training sci-fi writers, establishing awards, adapting sci-fi novels into other mediums and promoting international collaborations are crucial for the sector.

He said compared with other sci-fi powerhouses, China was still lacking in terms of the number of both sci-fi writers and high-quality works.

"Science popularization and fiction are the foundation for scientific development, and bridge for upholding and conveying the scientific spirit and dream," Huai said, adding that more quality sci-fi works will inspire young people to be interested in the wonders of science.

Last year, China's sci-fi market value reached 45.6 billion Yuan (about 6.5 billion U.S. Dollars), with revenues from publications and movies both rising more than 60 percent, China Daily reported, citing a report by the Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Technology China Young Shenzhen Market From Top Billion

Recent Stories

LHC to announce verdict today on Maryam Nawaz's ba ..

11 minutes ago

Iran threatens to target U.S. interest if attacked ..

5 minutes ago

UK airline giant IAG agrees to buy Spain's Air Eur ..

5 minutes ago

Experts condemn lockdown, communication gag in Ind ..

5 minutes ago

Petroleum Division to initiate bidding process for ..

5 minutes ago

70 percent students of Haripur dewormed

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.