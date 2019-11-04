China to continue sci-fi support

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :A leading Chinese association for science has reaffirmed support for the science fiction sector, China Daily reported Monday.

It quoted Huai Jinpeng, a top official of the China Association for Science and Technology, as saying measures such as training sci-fi writers, establishing awards, adapting sci-fi novels into other mediums and promoting international collaborations are crucial for the sector.

He said compared with other sci-fi powerhouses, China was still lacking in terms of the number of both sci-fi writers and high-quality works.

"Science popularization and fiction are the foundation for scientific development, and bridge for upholding and conveying the scientific spirit and dream," Huai said, adding that more quality sci-fi works will inspire young people to be interested in the wonders of science.

Last year, China's sci-fi market value reached 45.6 billion Yuan (about 6.5 billion U.S. Dollars), with revenues from publications and movies both rising more than 60 percent, China Daily reported, citing a report by the Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen.