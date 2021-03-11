China to continue spurring vitality of market entities

An important purpose of China's reform agenda is to spur the vitality of market entities, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :An important purpose of China's reform agenda is to spur the vitality of market entities, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Thursday.

China will continue to keep its policies well-aligned with the needs of market entities and further streamline government administration to better help market entities survive and thrive.

Market regulation ensuring fairness and justice is key to helping market entities develop their creativity, Li told a press conference.