UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Continue Spurring Vitality Of Market Entities

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 04:45 PM

China to continue spurring vitality of market entities

An important purpose of China's reform agenda is to spur the vitality of market entities, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :An important purpose of China's reform agenda is to spur the vitality of market entities, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Thursday.

China will continue to keep its policies well-aligned with the needs of market entities and further streamline government administration to better help market entities survive and thrive.

Market regulation ensuring fairness and justice is key to helping market entities develop their creativity, Li told a press conference.

Related Topics

China Market Government

Recent Stories

Oil and gas sector to less likely witness signific ..

2 minutes ago

Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation lays ..

3 minutes ago

EDGE announces strategic agreement with Israel Aer ..

18 minutes ago

Karachi will host remaining matches of PSL this ye ..

23 minutes ago

Rs 120m Eco Theme Park approved at picturesque Tau ..

2 minutes ago

DC to resolve people's problems at doorsteps

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.