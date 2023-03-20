UrduPoint.com

China To Continue Strengthening Cooperation With OIC: Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 09:42 PM

China to continue strengthening cooperation with OIC: Spokesperson

A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was the symbol of solidarity of Islamic countries and China will continue to strengthen communication and cooperation with it

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ):A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was the symbol of solidarity of Islamic countries and China will continue to strengthen communication and cooperation with it.

China will continue to strengthen communication and cooperation with the OIC, help the member states enhance their capacity building in public health and other areas of development, and work toward new progress in bilateral relations,� he said during his regular briefing held here.

He said that the 49th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers adopted a text that spoke positively about China and added, it recognized the good progress of OIC-China cooperation and said that the OIC looked forward to further cooperation with China.

"We deeply appreciate this," the spokesperson said.

Wang Wenbin said that the meeting also particularly welcomed the normalization of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran which was achieved with China's support.

"This fully shows that solidarity and friendship among Islamic countries is a common aspiration that they and China share," he added.

The spokesperson said that China and the Islamic world enjoy traditional friendship. The two sides firmly support each other in defending core interests and have engaged in fruitful Belt and Road cooperation.

He said that China will continue to implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative with Islamic countries and jointly promote world peace, stability and sustainable development.

Related Topics

World Iran China Road Progress Saudi Arabia Share OIC

Recent Stories

Over 60 horses are up on 2nd Dubai Breeze-Up Sale ..

Over 60 horses are up on 2nd Dubai Breeze-Up Sale in 2023

3 minutes ago
 Bank shares wobble after Credit Suisse buyout

Bank shares wobble after Credit Suisse buyout

5 minutes ago
 UN 'survival guide' report a stark warning on clim ..

UN 'survival guide' report a stark warning on climate

3 minutes ago
 Farmers Convention held to apprise farmers about c ..

Farmers Convention held to apprise farmers about cotton production

3 minutes ago
 Anti-Corruption dept issues notice to PTI leaders

Anti-Corruption dept issues notice to PTI leaders

3 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.