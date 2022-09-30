UrduPoint.com

China To Continue Supporting Development Of Russia's Far East - Ambassador To Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Beijing will continue supporting the development of Russia's Far East and promote bilateral cooperation in the region, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui has told Sputnik.

"China is a very important partner for Russia's Far East. China intends to make full use of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) platform to further strengthen comprehensive cooperation with Russia in trade, energy, agriculture, infrastructure building, science and technology, education, healthcare, culture, and other areas, as well as further support and participate in the development of Russia's Far East, contribute to achieving tangible results in Russia-China cooperation in the Far East," Zhang said.

The ambassador recalled that the Chinese delegation was the biggest to attend the EEF, which took place in the Russian city of Vladivostok from September 5-9.

Many of China's enterprises have signed cooperation agreements with Russian counterparts on the sidelines of the forum, Zhang added.

