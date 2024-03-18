China To Continue To Be Main Driver Of Global Economic Development: Ambassador Hashmi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2024 | 04:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) While commenting on China’s economic growth target of 5% proposed for this year, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi said that this makes it clear that China will continue to be the main driver of global economic development, main trading partner of most countries in the world, and an important source of stability, peace and prosperity.
China’s growth will drive the growth of the rest of the world. For example, the miracle of China’s electric vehicles has promoted the development of renewable energy and had a great impact on the rest of the world, he said in an interview with Beijing Daily.
Hashmi, who assumed as Pakistan’s ambassador in China in November last year, was invited to listen to China's Two Sessions for the first time.
He said that the Two Sessions are an important embodiment of China’s democratic practice and attract attention at home and abroad.
In Hashmi's view, there are many highlights of this year’s Two Sessions. First of all, of course, China’s economy. Despite the face of some “backwinds”, such as geopolitical tensions, industrial chain, supply chain adjustment and other factors, China’s economy still achieved 5.2% growth in 2023. By any standard, this is very good news for China and the rest of the world.
China contributes 30% of global economic growth. This year’s growth target is also about 5%, which once again proves China’s self-confidence.
Hashmi believes that diversification is crucial to the current Chinese economy. While providing policy support to traditional industries, we should also diversify to high-quality development, constantly innovate, and promote Chinese-style modernization.
On this basis, this year’s Two Sessions continue to emphasize innovation and high-quality development, as well as new quality productivity. This will be an important policy direction for China in the future.
China agrees with words and deeds on climate change and ecological and environmental protection.
Last year, the installed scale of renewable energy power generation in China surpassed that of thermal power for the first time. Electric vehicles produced in China account for more than half of the world.
Hashmi mentioned that China’s achievements and plans in green development are also one of the eye-catching contents of the Two Sessions.
During the Two Sessions in China, Pakistan elected a new prime minister and a president respectively.
Hashmi said that Pakistan-China bilateral relations will be further strengthened. The new president and prime minister have made many efforts and contributions to strengthening Pakistan-China bilateral relations.
In addition, it is the consensus of the political and private sectors to further deepen relations between Pakistan and China. China will always be a friend of Pakistan, and Pakistan will always be a friend of China. This relationship has been tested and has become more tenacious and stronger.
When it comes to Pakistan, people will think of the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. This year, the Belt and Road Initiative has entered a new decade, Hashmi said.
“We are very confident that on the basis of the progress made in the first decade, we will reach a new height in the second decade of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. As we know, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is the pearl in the crown of the Belt and Road Initiative,” Hashmi said.
After taking up his new duties, Hashmi has visited seven provinces in China. He said that although he has been to almost all parts of China, for him, China is still a diverse and culturally rich country with countless food, music and art.
He is looking forward to exploring more villages in China, meeting friendly people, and tasting delicious food.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today
PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today
Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan
The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan
Punjab Assembly session summoned today
11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
More Stories From World
-
Ambassador Hashmi meets with China’s assistant foreign minister18 minutes ago
-
North Korean World Cup player says Japan qualifier more than football2 hours ago
-
China congratulates Putin on election victory2 hours ago
-
15,000 join women's empowerment race in Addis Ababa3 hours ago
-
Ministry of Environment raises awareness of food consumption behavior in Ramadan to reduce waste3 hours ago
-
Slovakia split over Ukraine in presidential vote3 hours ago
-
China congratulates Putin on election victory3 hours ago
-
China's property development investment down 9 pct in first two months4 hours ago
-
China's retail sales up 5.5 pct in Jan-Feb4 hours ago
-
China's fixed-asset investment up 4.2 pct in Jan-Feb4 hours ago
-
China's industrial output accelerates pace in Jan-Feb4 hours ago
-
Global energy leaders gather to address multiple challenges at CERAWeek4 hours ago