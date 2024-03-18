China to continue to be main driver of global economic development: Ambassador Hashmi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) While commenting on China’s economic growth target of 5% proposed for this year, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi said that this makes it clear that China will continue to be the main driver of global economic development, main trading partner of most countries in the world, and an important source of stability, peace and prosperity.

China’s growth will drive the growth of the rest of the world. For example, the miracle of China’s electric vehicles has promoted the development of renewable energy and had a great impact on the rest of the world, he said in an interview with Beijing Daily.

Hashmi, who assumed as Pakistan’s ambassador in China in November last year, was invited to listen to China's Two Sessions for the first time.

He said that the Two Sessions are an important embodiment of China’s democratic practice and attract attention at home and abroad.

In Hashmi's view, there are many highlights of this year’s Two Sessions. First of all, of course, China’s economy. Despite the face of some “backwinds”, such as geopolitical tensions, industrial chain, supply chain adjustment and other factors, China’s economy still achieved 5.2% growth in 2023. By any standard, this is very good news for China and the rest of the world.

China contributes 30% of global economic growth. This year’s growth target is also about 5%, which once again proves China’s self-confidence.

Hashmi believes that diversification is crucial to the current Chinese economy. While providing policy support to traditional industries, we should also diversify to high-quality development, constantly innovate, and promote Chinese-style modernization.

On this basis, this year’s Two Sessions continue to emphasize innovation and high-quality development, as well as new quality productivity. This will be an important policy direction for China in the future.

China agrees with words and deeds on climate change and ecological and environmental protection.

Last year, the installed scale of renewable energy power generation in China surpassed that of thermal power for the first time. Electric vehicles produced in China account for more than half of the world.

Hashmi mentioned that China’s achievements and plans in green development are also one of the eye-catching contents of the Two Sessions.

During the Two Sessions in China, Pakistan elected a new prime minister and a president respectively.

Hashmi said that Pakistan-China bilateral relations will be further strengthened. The new president and prime minister have made many efforts and contributions to strengthening Pakistan-China bilateral relations.

In addition, it is the consensus of the political and private sectors to further deepen relations between Pakistan and China. China will always be a friend of Pakistan, and Pakistan will always be a friend of China. This relationship has been tested and has become more tenacious and stronger.

When it comes to Pakistan, people will think of the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. This year, the Belt and Road Initiative has entered a new decade, Hashmi said.

“We are very confident that on the basis of the progress made in the first decade, we will reach a new height in the second decade of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. As we know, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is the pearl in the crown of the Belt and Road Initiative,” Hashmi said.

After taking up his new duties, Hashmi has visited seven provinces in China. He said that although he has been to almost all parts of China, for him, China is still a diverse and culturally rich country with countless food, music and art.

He is looking forward to exploring more villages in China, meeting friendly people, and tasting delicious food.

