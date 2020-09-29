UrduPoint.com
China To Continue To Help Countries In Need Fight COVID-19 Pandemic - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

China to Continue to Help Countries in Need Fight COVID-19 Pandemic - Foreign Minister

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) China will continue to provide assistance to countries in need to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.

"China has achieved significant results in the prevention and control of the epidemic ... but we are well aware that the nations' well-being and health are interrelated with the Chinese people. We will continue to sincerely, based on our experience, provide all possible assistance to countries in need," Wang said while speaking at the Lanting Forum under the theme "International Order and Global Governance in the Post-COVID-19 Era.

"

The top diplomat thanked everyone who had, on their part, provided tremendous assistance to China in the fight against the epidemic.

Wang noted that to date, China provided humanitarian and financial aid to 150 countries and international organizations.

Over 33 million coronavirus cases have been detected around the world, including more than 996,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization, which declared COVID-19 a pandemic back in March.

