China to continue to play constructive role in easing Ukraine crisis

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :China will continue to play a constructive role in ceasing hostilities, easing the crisis and restoring peace between Ukraine and Russia, State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Qin Gang said Thursday.

Talking via phone with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Qin said China-Ukraine relations have maintained a development momentum since the two countries established diplomatic ties 31 years ago.

Ukraine expressed its commitment to establishing sincere relations with China on the basis of mutual respect, and China appreciates it, Qin said, noting that China is willing to work with Ukraine to promote the sustained and stable development of bilateral relations from a long-term perspective.

Pragmatic cooperation between China and Ukraine enjoys a sound foundation and huge potential, and the process of realizing Chinese modernization will provide greater opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, Qin said.

For his part, Kuleba said that China is not only an important partner of Ukraine, but also plays an indispensable role in international affairs. Kuleba expressed congratulations on China's recent success in brokering a rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Noting that Ukraine views relations between the two countries from a long-term perspective, he said Ukraine will continue to abide by the one-China principle, respect China's territorial integrity, and looks forward to enhancing mutual trust and deepening cooperation with China in various fields.

Kuleba also briefed the latest developments of the Ukraine crisis and the prospects for peace talks and thanked China for providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

China's position on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis shows its sincerity in promoting a ceasefire and cessation of fighting, he said, adding that Ukraine hopes to maintain close communication with China.

Highlighting the four points about what must be done proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Qin said China has always upheld an objective and impartial stance on the Ukraine issue, committed itself to promoting peace talks while calling on the international community to create conditions for peace talks.

China is concerned that the crisis may escalate and spiral out of control, hoping that all parties will keep calm, stay rational and exercise restraint, resume peace talks as soon as possible, and return to the track of political settlement, said Qin. He added that China hopes that Ukraine and Russia retain hope for dialogue and negotiation, and that no matter how difficult and challenging it may be, they will not close the door to a political settlement.